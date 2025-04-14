Saul Coco News: Will miss Udinese fixture
Coco had five clearances, one block and one tackle (one won) and picked up his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Udinese.
Coco had a run-of-the-mill display and will sit out next Monday's game versus Udinese due to yellow-card accumulation. Adam Masina or Marcus Pedersen will fill in for him in the back, with Sebastian Walukiewicz moving to the middle of the defense in the second case.
