Saul Coco headshot

Saul Coco News: Will miss Udinese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Coco had five clearances, one block and one tackle (one won) and picked up his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Udinese.

Coco had a run-of-the-mill display and will sit out next Monday's game versus Udinese due to yellow-card accumulation. Adam Masina or Marcus Pedersen will fill in for him in the back, with Sebastian Walukiewicz moving to the middle of the defense in the second case.

Saul Coco
Torino
