Saul News: Assists in Sunday's win

Saul assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Saul set up the lone goal of Sunday's match, an assist on Chidera Ejuke's strike just after halftime. It marked his sixth assist through 15 appearances this season, already the most he's ever had in a La Liga campaign. He played well on the defensive end per usual, winning 10 duels and making three clearances before he was subbed off in the 84th minute for Peque.