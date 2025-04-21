Saul News: Three shots Sunday
Saul registered three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Saul once again appeared off the bench, making this his fourth straight appearance off the bench. He was decent in his 45 minutes of play, notching three shots despite not finding a goal. He will hope to see some starting time again soon, as he did see a regular spot in the starting XI before falling out of favor.
