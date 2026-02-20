Savinho Injury: Back available against Newcastle

Savinho (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Savinho is ready."

Savinho is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Magpies after missing every match across all competitions since the opening game of 2026. The Brazilian winger is fully available again and returns to the Citizens' selection picture. He is expected to slide back into the rotational role he held before the setback, providing depth and pace on the flanks.