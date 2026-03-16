Savinho Injury: Could be available Tuesday

Savinho (undisclosed) could be available for the Champions League return leg against Real Madrid, according to Manchestereveningnews.

Savinho was forced off at halftime in the first leg against Real Madrid and then missed the last match against West Ham due to an undisclosed injury but could be available for Tuesday's Champions League clash. The winger had started the two matches prior to the injury and could reclaim that role once fit, though the competition in attack for the Citizens makes securing a regular starting spot difficult. The Brazilian has endured a difficult season due to recurring injuries, recording just one goal and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.