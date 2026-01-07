Savinho has missed the last two Premier League games and is apparently set for a longer spell of inactivity. This news reduces the attacking options of an offense that has slowed down lately, scoring two goals in three matches starting with the one where the Brazilian suffered the injury. They still have plenty of alternatives though, with Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki currently expected to play the biggest roles. Savinho failed to score while providing two assists over 21 appearances before being sidelined.