Savinho Injury: Doubtful for Community Shield

Savinho was not part of Thursday's training session due to illness, according to coach Enzo Maresca, per Sam Lee of The Athletic. "Savinho was not part of the session, he was a little bit ill, we will see today how he is."

Savinho's absence adds fresh uncertainty to a situation already complicated by ongoing transfer speculation this summer, with reported interest from clubs including Tottenham potentially factoring into his current status as much as the illness itself. He had a limited role last season, recording one goal and one assist across 24 appearances, including seven starts, and further clarity on both his health and his transfer situation should emerge in the coming days.