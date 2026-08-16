Savinho Injury: Left out of Community Shield squad

Savinho is not part of Manchester City's squad for Community Shield against Arsenal, the club announced.

Savinho had missed Thursday's training session due to illness, with coach Enzo Maresca saying at the time it was unclear how he'd be feeling by matchday, and his continued absence here adds to the uncertainty surrounding his situation, which has also been shaped by ongoing transfer speculation this summer. He had a limited role last season, recording a goal and an assist across 24 appearances, including seven starts. Savinho is expected to provide further clarity on both his health and his transfer situation in the coming days.