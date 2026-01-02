Savinho went down injured Thursday and will miss Sunday's game, with the attacker set for more testing in the coming games. This is rough for the Brazilian after he just earned his first start since November, appearing to have dropped down the pecking order this season, a rough spot to be in with the transfer window opening. The good news is they have been boosted by the return of Jeremy Doku in their last match, a potential starter on the wing alongside Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden, as the attack is suffering from a few absences.