Savinho News: Appears from bench
Savinho generated one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Arsenal.
Savinho appeared off the bench for the final two minutes of regular time and stoppage time, getting a third straight appearance from the bench. This continues a similar role for the Brazilian since the start of the season, starting in only five of his 19 appearances. He remains with no goals this season and one assist.
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