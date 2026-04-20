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Savinho News: Appears from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Savinho generated one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Arsenal.

Savinho appeared off the bench for the final two minutes of regular time and stoppage time, getting a third straight appearance from the bench. This continues a similar role for the Brazilian since the start of the season, starting in only five of his 19 appearances. He remains with no goals this season and one assist.

Savinho
Manchester City
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