Savinho News: Available as substitute Tuesday

Savinho (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League knockout fixture versus Real Madrid.

Savinho missed the last league game due to a slight blow, but he regained fitness and could record some minutes in the midweek clash. He has scored one goal over four appearances (two starts) since recovering from a bigger issue early in the year. He'll now challenge Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku for time on the field.