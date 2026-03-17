Savinho News: Available as substitute Tuesday
Savinho (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League knockout fixture versus Real Madrid.
Savinho missed the last league game due to a slight blow, but he regained fitness and could record some minutes in the midweek clash. He has scored one goal over four appearances (two starts) since recovering from a bigger issue early in the year. He'll now challenge Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku for time on the field.
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