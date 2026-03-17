Savinho headshot

Savinho News: Available as substitute Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Savinho (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League knockout fixture versus Real Madrid.

Savinho missed the last league game due to a slight blow, but he regained fitness and could record some minutes in the midweek clash. He has scored one goal over four appearances (two starts) since recovering from a bigger issue early in the year. He'll now challenge Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku for time on the field.

Savinho
Manchester City
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