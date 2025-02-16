Savinho News: Consecutive games with assist

Savinho assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Savinho made it two straight league appearances with a goal Saturday, finding Omar Marmoush in the 33rd minute for the club's third goal of the match. He now has seven assists in 20 appearances this season, going him eight goal contributions on the season. He did take three shots, with all three being deflected in some way and not being nearly clinical enough to find the net.