Savinho News: Consecutive goal contributions
Savinho assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 defeat against Arsenal.
Savinho was back in the starting XI Sunday after appearing off the bench in their mid-week UCL match. He gained another goal contribution, earning as asset after scoring a goal last time out. He now has nine goal contributions in 26 appearances between UCL and league play.
