Savinho News: Earns assist

Savinho assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Leicester City.

Savinho earned an early assist Wednesday, with the Brazilian linking up with Jack Grealish in the second minute for the opener. This is his eighth assist of the season in 25 appearances, nearing that double digit mark. He is nearing the same feat with goal contributions, currently holding nine in league play.