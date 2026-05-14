Savinho News: First goal of season

Savinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Crystal Palace.

Savingho received a surprise start Wednesday as many of the regular attackers were rested, playing the full 90. The Brazilian would go on to score a goal as well in the 84th minute, putting a bow on only his sixth start of the season. It was also his first goal of the season, now with two goal contributions in 22 appearances.