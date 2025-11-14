Savinho has had a mixed start to the season in terms of playing time, starting seven of City's 13 matches across all competitions, while scoring one goal in the FA Cup and providing two assists. He started four straight games in October before being benched twice following Ryan Cherki's return. With City's attacking depth, his role remains unpredictable, as he also faces competition from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden on the right and the in-form Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush on the left. However, he should still see regular minutes with the team playing every three days.