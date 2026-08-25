Savinho News: Signs with Tottenham

Savinho has joined Tottenham from Manchester City, the club announced.

Savinho arrives after making 84 appearances and scoring seven goals for Manchester City, having previously impressed at Girona with his pace, creativity and one-on-one ability. The Brazilian winger is particularly dangerous when running at defenders and should add a direct threat from wide areas to Roberto De Zerbi's attack. Savinho is expected to compete with Mohammed Kudus for the starting role on the right wing, though Kudus' ability to operate as a No. 10 could allow both players to feature together regularly.