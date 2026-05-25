Savinho News: Three shots Sunday

Savinho had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.

Savinho appeared in a fourth straight league match to end the season Sunday, not just playing but finding a starting role. He would be somewhat productive from the flank, notching three shots, two crosses and two chances created, although no goal contributions. The Brazilian ended a strange season for him with one shot and one assist in 24 appearances (seven starts), a rough falloff from the 2024/25 season.