Savinho News: Unable to score in win

Savinho took six shots (one on target) and attempted one tackle (one successful) in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham.

Savinho worked hard for the entire match and caused numerous problems for Tottenham defenders before being subbed off late. However, It was still a frustrating match for the 20-year-old winger as he was unable to convert on multiple scoring occasions on the offensive end, most of which were set up by himself with beautiful displays of dribbling. Savinho, similarly to his winger partner Jeremy Doku, has had a quiet year in the Premier League points-wise, with only one goal and seven assists in 22 appearances.