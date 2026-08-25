Savio News: Eligible to make Spurs debut

Savio has had his registration confirmed and is eligible to make his Tottenham debut in Wednesday's cup match against Charlton if selected. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke about the player before the game. "If you analyse the last season, you need attackers to create chances to score. In terms of one vs one he's one of the best players, he can play left or right. I've known him for a long time, before he went to (Manchester) City. He's a big player for us. For sure he has to achieve, so good in 1v1 and in creating scoring chances. To be complete he has to score. If you analyse other best wingers in the world, many of them score 10 or 15 per season. He has the qualities, maybe it's habits, because he has to be focussed on the 1v1 and to score. We have to increase the numbers of big chances to score and goals. To become a top team scoring more goals"

Savio completed big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City on Tuesday, and with his eligibility confirmed in time, he is available for selection against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, potentially making his debut in front of the home crowd. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke highly of the Brazilian winger in his pre-match press conference, saying he is one of the best players in one on one situations and can operate on either flank, while also pointing to the goalscoring habits of the world's best wingers as an area for Savio to develop. The winger managed just seven goals in 84 appearances during his spell at Manchester City, but his creativity, dribbling and versatility give him a platform to try to turn that output around at Tottenham. His introduction comes as Spurs continue reshaping the squad with further signings expected and Mohamed Kudus set to return to a team that has struggled for form, and the attacker's involvement figures to grow as he settles into De Zerbi's setup on the wing in the coming weeks.