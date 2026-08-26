Savio News: Scores, assists in Spurs debut

Savio scored one goal and delivered an assist as a substitute during Wednesday's EFL Cup win over Charlton.

Savio had a brilliant first performance for Tottenham following his arrival from Manchester City, energizing the right flank after coming off the bench by finding the net in the 82nd minute and setting up Ben Davies in the 85th. Despite a rather disappointing spell at his last club, the wide player brings dribbling skill and the ability to produce on both wings for his new squad, and the strong display in cup action boosts his form as he aims to make the initial lineup in the next few weeks. In that case, he'll threaten Mikey Moore and Mathys Tel for playing time.