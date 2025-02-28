Fantasy Soccer
Scott McKenna headshot

Scott McKenna News: Sees red Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

McKenna was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute of Friday's match against Valladolid.

McKenna is facing at least a one match absence after seeing red Friday, having been sent off early on in the contest. He could see a further suspension as it was a harsh foul, with that to be decided by the disciplinary committee in the coming days. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Juan Herzog as a possible replacement while out.

Scott McKenna
Las Palmas
