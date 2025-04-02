Scott McKenna News: Solid at the back

McKenna had two clearances in Monday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

McKenna provided much needed stability in defense for Las Palmas in their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo. In 90 minutes played, the Scottish international won all nine of his duels, made two clearances, and he even made seven passes into the final third. With the regular goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen being injured for the foreseeable future, Las Palmas will heavily rely on McKenna to continue to be a stalwart at the back for the club as they continue their relegation battle.