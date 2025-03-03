Scott McKenna News: Spoils potential victory

McKenna (suspension) was sent off with a straight red card in the 29th minute of Friday's 1-1 draw versus Valladolid. He recorded one clearance before his removal.

McKenna was having a decent shift against Real Valladolid, until a bad tackle ended his day. In 29 minutes, the center back won his only aerial duel, made one block, one clearance, and two passes into the final third. However, he was sent off in the 29th minute for a bad tackle, and Las Palmas were forced to defend for the rest of the match and settle for a 1-1 draw after leading when the defender was sent off. McKenna will now miss Las Palmas' next three La Liga matches, so he will be eyeing a return against Celta Vigo on March 30.