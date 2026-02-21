Scott McTominay Injury: Absent again versus Atalanta
McTominay (thigh) hasn't traveled to Bergamo for Sunday's clash, La Repubblica reported.
McTominay has rested for most of the week and doesn't feel comfortable enough to play through a tendon issue yet. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next week's tilt against Verona, but he might not be brought back until he's 100 percent to avoid severe injuries. Eljif Elmas and Billy Gilmour will fill in for him in the midfield.
