Scott McTominay Injury: Expected to be back in Lecce tilt
McTominay (thigh) has been practicing regularly since Tuesday and will at least be an option versus Lecce on Saturday, Radio Marte reported.
McTominay is in better shape after being shut down for a month to overcome a tendon inflammation. He'll likely be eased into action off the bench in his first game back, but Napoli aren't whole at the position, as Stanislav Lobotka (thigh) is iffy, Antonio Vergara (foot) is on the mend, and Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne recently worked their way back from serious injuries. McTominay has scored twice in his last five showings, totaling 13 shots (six on target), six chances created and five tackles (two won).
