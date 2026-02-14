Scott McTominay headshot

Scott McTominay Injury: Expected to play against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 5:57am

McTominay (thigh) has rested for most of the week but will likely start anyway versus Roma on Sunday, Sky Italy reported.

McTominay has been given some time off to manage a lingering inflammation, but is poised to keep soldiering through it. Giovane substituted for him midweek in the Coppa Italia, while Matteo Politano and Alisson Santos came off the bench. McTominay has scored twice in the last five rounds, adding 13 shots (six on target), six chances created and five tackles (two won) in that stretch.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 23, 2024
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. Scotland
SOC
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. Scotland
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
FA Cup Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester City vs. Manchester United
SOC
FA Cup Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 24, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 6, 2024