Scott McTominay Injury: Expected to play against Roma
McTominay (thigh) has rested for most of the week but will likely start anyway versus Roma on Sunday, Sky Italy reported.
McTominay has been given some time off to manage a lingering inflammation, but is poised to keep soldiering through it. Giovane substituted for him midweek in the Coppa Italia, while Matteo Politano and Alisson Santos came off the bench. McTominay has scored twice in the last five rounds, adding 13 shots (six on target), six chances created and five tackles (two won) in that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23June 23, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. ScotlandJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
Football Predictions
FA Cup Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester City vs. Manchester UnitedMay 24, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester UnitedMay 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More