Scott McTominay Injury: Expected to play against Roma

McTominay (thigh) has rested for most of the week but will likely start anyway versus Roma on Sunday, Sky Italy reported.

McTominay has been given some time off to manage a lingering inflammation, but is poised to keep soldiering through it. Giovane substituted for him midweek in the Coppa Italia, while Matteo Politano and Alisson Santos came off the bench. McTominay has scored twice in the last five rounds, adding 13 shots (six on target), six chances created and five tackles (two won) in that stretch.