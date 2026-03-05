Scott McTominay Injury: Remains on the shelf

McTominay (thigh) won't be an option for Friday's game versus Torino, Il Mattino reported.

McTominay will miss the fourth fixture on the trot because of a sore tendon, joining Stanislav Lobotka (quad) on the shelf, but Frank Anguissa (thigh) and Kevin De Bruyne (thigh) are expected to be back, joining Eljif Elmas and Billy Gilmour among the options in the midfield.