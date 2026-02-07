McTominay was instrumental in both goals, forcing the opposing goalie into a difficult save with a daisy-cutter, leading to a Rasmus Hojlund tap-in, and then hitting the net with a screamer for distance. On the other hand, he was forced off at the interval, as he turned his ankle early in the contest and picked up a glute issue later on, soldiering through it for a few minutes. He's set for tests to determine his status for next Sunday's clash with Roma. Newcomer Giovane replaced him in this one, with Eljif Elmas moving to the midfield.