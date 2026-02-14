Scott McTominay Injury: Will miss Roma contest
McTominay (thigh) has rested for most of the week and won't be available Sunday, Sky Italy reported.
McTominay was given some time to manage a lingering inflammation, but won't be rushed back for this one after soldiering through the injury for a while. Eljif Elmas will likely move to the midfield, with Matteo Politano, Giovane or Alisson Santos supporting the striker alongside Antonio Vergarasa.
