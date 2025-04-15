Scott McTominay News: Bags brace in Empoli game

McTominay (thigh/hip) scored two goals to go with five shots (three on target), two tackles (both won) and one chance created in Monday's 3-0 win against Empoli.

McTominay wasn't affected by his ailments and his best display of the season, returning to the stat sheet after a while thanks to a robust effort from distance after a run through the middle and a header. He could have had a hat-trick since he hit the post with a cross-shot late in the game. He improved to eight goals in the season. He has tallied 18 shots (10 on target), four key passes and 12 clearances in his last five showings.