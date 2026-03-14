Scott McTominay News: Bench option Saturday
McTominay (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lecce.
McTominay is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lecce after being sidelined for a month due to tendon inflammation. The midfielder is expected to be eased back into action off the bench as he regains full match fitness, with Billy Gilmour starting in midfield.
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