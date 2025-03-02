Scott McTominay News: Fires three shots against Inter

McTominay had three shots (one on goal), two clearances, one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

McTominay had more liberty to attack given the configuration of the midfield and came close to scoring with a cannon shot that almost bent Josep Martinez's gloves. He has hit the net just once in the last six rounds, registering 13 shots (five on target), two chances created, three crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (six won).