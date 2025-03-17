Scott McTominay News: Four shots, three on goal

McTominay registered four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

In back-to-back games, McTominay has logged four shots. Unlike the first of both games, the second included an extra shot on goal. Going into the international break and for March, McTominay's shot accuracy has been stellar, with him recording six on target in 11 attempts. The accuracy somewhat compensates for his lack of goals since early-February.