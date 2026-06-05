Scott McTominay headshot

Scott McTominay News: Key player for Scotland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

McTominay should play a prominent role in midfield for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McTominay went from a part-time player at Manchester United to a key figure for both Napoli and Scotland, developing an excellent eye for goal from his midfield role and thriving when deployed in a more advanced position. McTominay was Scotland's top scorer in the qualifiers with two goals and also notched 14 goals for Napoli between the Serie A and the Champions League in 2025/26. Most of Scotland's chances of pulling an upset or two in Group C will rest on McTominay.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott McTominay See More
2026 World Cup Squad Ages: Youngest and Oldest Teams Ranked
SOC
2026 World Cup Squad Ages: Youngest and Oldest Teams Ranked
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
Yesterday
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
37 days ago
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
72 days ago