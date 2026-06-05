Scott McTominay News: Key player for Scotland
McTominay should play a prominent role in midfield for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
McTominay went from a part-time player at Manchester United to a key figure for both Napoli and Scotland, developing an excellent eye for goal from his midfield role and thriving when deployed in a more advanced position. McTominay was Scotland's top scorer in the qualifiers with two goals and also notched 14 goals for Napoli between the Serie A and the Champions League in 2025/26. Most of Scotland's chances of pulling an upset or two in Group C will rest on McTominay.
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