Scott McTominay News: Key player for Scotland

McTominay should play a prominent role in midfield for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McTominay went from a part-time player at Manchester United to a key figure for both Napoli and Scotland, developing an excellent eye for goal from his midfield role and thriving when deployed in a more advanced position. McTominay was Scotland's top scorer in the qualifiers with two goals and also notched 14 goals for Napoli between the Serie A and the Champions League in 2025/26. Most of Scotland's chances of pulling an upset or two in Group C will rest on McTominay.