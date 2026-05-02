Scott McTominay News: Leads team in shots versus Como
McTominay generated four shots (zero on goal) and one block and drew one foul in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.
McTominay paced his side in attempts but missed the mark in all of them and barely contributed in other areas. He has notched at least one shot in nine consecutive displays, totaling 37 (12 on target), hitting the net four times and adding five chances created, seven tackles (four won) and eight clearances over that span.
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