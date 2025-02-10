Fantasy Soccer
Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay News: Logs another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

McTominay scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.

The calendar year changing from 2024 to 2025 has not altered McTominay's relatively steady pace of goal scoring. Since the year change, he has averaged an on-target shot per game, executing three goals across a six-game span that saw Napoli log at least one point in each matchup.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
