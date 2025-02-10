Scott McTominay News: Logs another goal

McTominay scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.

The calendar year changing from 2024 to 2025 has not altered McTominay's relatively steady pace of goal scoring. Since the year change, he has averaged an on-target shot per game, executing three goals across a six-game span that saw Napoli log at least one point in each matchup.