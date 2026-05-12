Scott McTominay News: Misfires in Bologna fixture

McTominay registered four shots (zero on goal), one interception and one chance created and drew four fouls in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Bologna.

McTominay was the customary force in the final third, again pacing his team in attempts, but he had poor aim for the second contest in a row, and Napoli often looked overwhelmed in the midfield. He has taken at least one shot in 10 straight appearances, piling up 41 (12 on target), scoring four goals and logging six key passes, seven tackles (four won9 and eight clearances during that stretch.