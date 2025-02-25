Scott McTominay News: Mixed results in loss

McTominay recorded two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

McTominay displayed inconsistent quality on the pitch against Como on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder missed one big chance, completed two out of his five dribble attempts, won eight of his 14 duels, but also picked up a yellow card. McTominay does have eight goal contributions in 22 Serie A starts this season, but Napoli will need him to have a more stable outing when they host Inter Milan on Saturday.