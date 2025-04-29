Scott McTominay News: Nets brace in victory

McTominay scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Torino.

McTominay scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season during the first half Sunday to lead Napoli to a 2-0 victory over Torino. The midfielder added one tackle (one won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. The goals marked the third successive league fixtures in which McTominay has found the back of the net. Over the three-match stretch, McTominay has attempted 10 shots (seven on goal) and scored five times.