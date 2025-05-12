Scott McTominay News: Provides two assists against Genoa

McTominay assisted twice to go with three shots (two on goal), three clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Genoa.

McTominay didn't score but was once again impressive in the final third, setting up both Romelu Lukaku and Giacomo Raspadori with surgical through balls. He's up to three assists in the season, while he has hit the net on 11 occasions. He has done so five times in the last five matches thanks to two braces, adding 13 shots (nine on target), four chances created and three crosses (zero accurate). He has had multiple attempts, with at least one goal, in nine of his last 10 displays.