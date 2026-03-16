Scott McTominay News: Quiet off bench in return

McTominay (thigh) had one off-target shot and made two tackles (one won), one clearance and one block after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.

McTominay made his return from injury coming in as a halftime substitute and looked rusty as expected, but the good news is that he didn't experience any setbacks and now he'll have almost a full week to get in better shape for the next contest as his team desperately needs his best version in order to keep their title hopes alive.