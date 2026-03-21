Scott McTominay News: Scores against Cagliari

McTominay scored one goal to go with seven shots (one on target), three clearances and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Cagliari.

McTominay made his return to the starting lineup after a month and a half following a thigh injury and paced his team in attempts, finding the target on his first one, as he alertly nudged home a ball that lingered in the box on a corner kick. He's up to seven goals in Serie A play. He set a new season high in shots and has fired at least one in his last four games, totaling 17 (five on target), scoring twice and adding two key passes and five tackles (two won) over that span.