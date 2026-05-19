Scott McTominay News: Scores opening goal
McTominay scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Pisa.
McTominay opened the scoring with a well-placed finish from just outside the box. The midfielder has now netted four times across his last eight appearances, accumulating 33 shots in that span and registering at least one attempt in every match.
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