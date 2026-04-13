Scott McTominay News: Scores team's lone goal

McTominay scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

McTominay provided the team's only goal, finishing with one of his four attempts on the night to reach eight league goals for the season. That strike continued a run of scoring in three straight away games he has started, contrasting with a home league drought that stretches back to early January.