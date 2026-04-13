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Scott McTominay News: Scores team's lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

McTominay scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

McTominay provided the team's only goal, finishing with one of his four attempts on the night to reach eight league goals for the season. That strike continued a run of scoring in three straight away games he has started, contrasting with a home league drought that stretches back to early January.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
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