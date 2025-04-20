Scott McTominay News: Scores versus Monza

McTominay scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.

McTominay kept up his momentum with a sneaky header, taking advantage of a miscue between a defender and the goalie, deciding the contest and making the stat sheet for the second consecutive tilt. He improved to nine goals in the season. He has notched 18 shots (11 on target), three key passes, two key passes and six tackles (three won) in his last five outings.