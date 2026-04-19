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Scott McTominay News: Silent outing versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

McTominay had one shot (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Lazio.

McTominay had a subpar performance, like most Napoli players, in a very rare home loss. He barely kept his lengthy streak of displays with at least one shot alive, pushing it to 25, for a total of 74 (25 on target). He has hit the net twice and added 13 attempts (three on target), one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate) in the last four matches.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
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