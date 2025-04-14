Fantasy Soccer
Scott McTominay headshot

Scott McTominay News: Starting against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

McTominay (thigh/hip) is in the starting XI for Monday's match versus Empoli.

McTominay will be featured in Monday's starting lineup after picking up a few contusions in last week's match versus Bologna. The 28-year-old midfielder will look to find his scoring ways again as he hasn't seen a goal involvement since mid-February. He is currently tied with his career best eight combined goals & assists across 28 games.

Scott McTominay
Napoli
