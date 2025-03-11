Fantasy Soccer
Scott McTominay headshot

Scott McTominay News: Takes four shots against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

McTominay (thigh) created two scoring chances and had four shots (two on target) and one tackle (zero won) in 86 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

McTominay wasn't affected by a minor muscular problem other than the fact that he was subbed out a few minutes before the final whistle. He led his team in attempts and forced David de Gea into a difficult save, setting up Romelu Lukaku's tap-in. He has hit the net once and posted 14 shots (six on target), four key passes and seven tackles (four won) in the last five rounds.

