Scott McTominay News: Takes four shots against Fiorentina
McTominay (thigh) created two scoring chances and had four shots (two on target) and one tackle (zero won) in 86 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.
McTominay wasn't affected by a minor muscular problem other than the fact that he was subbed out a few minutes before the final whistle. He led his team in attempts and forced David de Gea into a difficult save, setting up Romelu Lukaku's tap-in. He has hit the net once and posted 14 shots (six on target), four key passes and seven tackles (four won) in the last five rounds.
