Scott McTominay News: Takes three shots in Udinese tilt

McTominay drew five fouls and had three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

McTominay paced his club in attempts but didn't have great aim. He fired at least one shot in his last 12 displays, piling up 46 (13 on target). He put together his second brilliant campaign in a row since moving to Serie A, notching 14 goals, three assists, 117 attempts (40 on target) and 34 chances created in 41 matches.